‘Egotistic’ mountaineer is pictured celebrating reaching the summit of K2 just moments after climbers ‘walked over dying porter’

An ‘egotistic’ mountaineer has been pictured celebrating reaching the summit of K2 just moments after climbers ‘walked over a dying porter’. Critics accused Norwegian climber Kristin Harila and her team of being ‘more interested in setting records’ than helping the dying Sherpa.

They also revealed how Harila and her team threw a party after reaching the top of the mountain. As Mohammad Hassan lay seriously injured, 1,300ft from the summit of K2, dozens of fellow climbers carefully edged towards him, risking their lives as they clung to the side of the narrow ledge. They then clambered around the stricken 27-year-old as they left him to die while continuing their own personal bid for glory. After footage of the incident emerged, Norway’s Kristin Harila and her team who passed by Hassan faced claims they were more interested in securing a new world record than helping the stricken climber. Below her Instagram post celebrating her summitting of K2, social media users slammed her, saying ‘shame on you’, ‘where is your humanity’ and calling her ‘reckless’.

