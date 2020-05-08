MSN

Malls have begun to reopen in certain states that are easing their restrictions on businesses.

Many of these malls are operated by Simon Property Group, the largest mall operator in the U.S., which reportedly said in an internal memo last week that it was aiming to have 49 of its shopping centers open by May 4. They had been closed since mid-March.

These and other reopened malls look pretty different from their pre-COVID-19 selves, however. They’ve reduced hours, limited capacity, placed markers to enforce social distancing and required shoppers to wear masks inside stores.

GO TO MSN FOR THE CLICK-THROUGH GALLERY