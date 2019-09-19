NEW YORK POST:

Democratic donor Ed Buck was hit Thursday with a federal charge in connection to the 2017 overdose death of a man at his West Hollywood home — and newly released court documents detail allegations that painted Buck as a sex fiend with an underwear fetish who solicited men and injected them with meth during sexual encounters.

The feds charged Buck, 65, with one count of distribution of methamphetamine resulting in the overdose death of 26-year-old Gemmel Moore. Buck faces up to life in prison, if convicted.

Moore, a homeless prostitute, had suffered a fatal crystal meth overdose in Buck’s home on July 27, 2017. He was found unresponsive and naked, wearing on white socks, on a mattress on the living room floor of Buck’s home by police, according to a federal criminal complaint filed in the US District Court for the Central District of California.

