Ecuador’s war on gangs sees hundreds of soldiers swarm prison and handcuff inmates in their underwear as they take back control of the jail following crime boss escape

Ecuador’s war on gangs saw hundreds of soldiers storm a prison and handcuff inmates in their underwear on Thursday, taking back control of the complex following the escape of the country’s most wanted crime boss.

Authorities also arrested the suspected killers of a prosecutor who was gunned down Wednesday in his car on the streets of the port city of Guayaquil, which has become a dangerous hub for the export of cocaine from neighboring countries.

Police Commander General Cesar Zapata said on social media that two suspects had been arrested.

He said a rifle, two pistols and two cars have been seized as ‘evidence.’

The slain prosecutor, Cesar Suarez, had been in charge of the investigation into last week’s dramatic, live-broadcast assault by gangsters on a state-owned TV studio, also in Guayaquil, which prompted the ongoing crackdown on the gangs.

