NEW YORK POST:

Ecuador blew through nearly a million dollars a year hosting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at its embassy in London, officials revealed Saturday.

The country shelled out a total of $6.5 million on behalf of Assange, who went into hiding there in August 2012 but was dragged out and arrested on Thursday.

The 47-year-old asylum seeker was reportedly abusive toward the embassy staff, ate with his fingers, infrequently bathed or did laundry — and even smeared feces on the walls.

Most of that $6.5 million was spent on security, according to the Daily Mail. The rest was used for medical expenses, food and washing his clothing.

After getting the boot, Assange was taken to a London court where he was found guilty of failing to surrender.

He hired a team of American and British lawyers, who he hopes will keep him from being extradited to the US, where he’s wanted on hacking charges.

Sweden is also considering reinstating rape charges against Assange that it had dropped.