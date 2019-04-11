NEW YORK POST:

Ecuador’s former regime reportedly tolerated Julian Assange smearing poop on the walls of their London embassy before he was evicted by the new government, an official from the South American nation said.

Ecuador’s Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo made the startling claim about the WikiLeaks founder’s personal hygiene at a press conference on Thursday after his asylum status was withdrawn and he was dragged from the building.

During former President Rafael Correa’s government, “they tolerated things like Assange putting feces on the embassy walls and other behaviors far from the minimum respect that a guest can have,” Romo said, according to a CNN report.

On Thursday, Ecuador’s President Lenin Moreno announced he had run out of patience with Assange and was withdrawing his asylum status, describing Assange as an “inherited” problem from his predecessor.

“The patience of Ecuador has reached its limit on the behavior of Mr. Assange.”

Moreno described Assange as “discourteous and aggressive” while inside the embassy and accused him of confronting and mistreating guards.

This is not the first time the Australian-born hacker’s personal hygiene has been called into question.