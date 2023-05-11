

The Economist/YouGov’s 2023 Trust in Media survey is out this week and ranks Newsmax among the most favorably viewed cable networks in the U.S.



The new survey shows that 29% of U.S. adults describe Newsmax as “trustworthy” or “very trustworthy.”

Here’s how major cable news networks stack up as to trustworthy/very trustworthy:

· CNN 39%

· Fox News 38%

· MSNBC 36%

· Bloomberg 30%

· Newsmax 29%

Newsmax’s overall trustworthiness is increasing among the public — growing from 24% in March 2022 to 29% in the new study — a 20% jump in the past year.

Newsmax also logged the highest “net trust” percentage of any cable channel.



Here’s the breakdown:

· Newsmax 24%

· CNN 22%

· MSNBC 22%

· Fox News 20%

“Considering Newsmax reaches 20 million less cable homes than Fox or CNN, we are making a major, positive impact with the public,” said Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax.

Newsmax’s demographic data the channel continues to have a balanced political audience, with 50% of viewers identifying as Democrats or Independents, according to MRI-Simmons data.

The Economist/YouGov poll surveyed 1,500 adult Americans from April 3-9.

See Full Survey Data Here

https://docs.cdn.yougov.com/91fpeaa0sh/2023%20U.S.%20Trust%20in%20Media%20Poll_poll_results.pdf