Eco-zealots have dramatically returned to the US to wreak havoc on Boston as they slashed forty-three tires on luxury SUVs in the name of climate activism.

Residents in the sleepy community of Beacon Hill became the latest victims of the maddening mob, who dub themselves the ‘Tyre Extinguishers’.

The climate-zealots have infuriated motorists on both sides of the Atlantic by purposefully deflating the tires on family vehicles, before leaving a condescending note telling their victims: ‘Your gas guzzler kills’.

Striking early in the morning before their targets are awake, the group exclusively deflates SUVs, which they feel ’cause more air pollution’ and ‘are more likely to kill people’.

After their overnight East Coast attack Thursday, residents woke up to find a patronizing letter telling them despite their tires being slashed, ‘You will have no difficulty getting around without your gas guzzler, with walking, cycling or public transit.’

The return of the group to the US comes after the fanatics previously bragged they will ‘never be caught’ after hitting 40 SUVs in New York City in July.

