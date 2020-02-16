Breitbart:

Former working royals Harry and Meghan have jetted into the United States, apparently on business, despite reports that they had vowed to remain in their Canadian mansion as long as Donald Trump is President.

The couple, who were stripped of the HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles associated with royal princes and princesses after they abandoned their royal duties to pursue money-making ventures — but have retained the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “courtesy” titles granted by the Queen — were pictured landing in Florida in shots obtained by DailyMail.com.

……



The news website appeared especially keen on “Meghan’s very sustainable outfit”, describing her “pointed, black pumps.. from Rothy’s, an American company that turns recycled water bottles into shoes” with “an eco-friendly, carbon-free rubber sole” at some length, and quoting Vogue‘s description of the footwear as “among the most politically correct shoes on our beleaguered planet”.

Their article also highlighted her “duffle bag… from Prada’s Re-Nylon line, which uses Econyl, a material that can allegedly be recycled indefinitely… made from mixing ocean waste and textile waste into fabric.”

However, at a reported cost of $125 for her recycled bottle shoes and a staggering $1,790 for her ocean waste bag, Meghan’s outfit may not be particularly “sustainable” for families with less extravagant budgets.