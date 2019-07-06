BREITBART:

Eco extremists Extinction Rebellion are planning two weeks of raids on the skies around London Heathrow, to ground flights for up to 16 days in the autumn.

The plans were circulated around members of the activist group and reported by HuffPost, with Extinction Rebellion confirming that the documents were real.

Extinction Rebellion had threatened to shut down Europe’s busiest airport on Good Friday through protests on the ground after bringing the streets of London to a standstill days earlier, but failed to do so, with many young activists crying bitterly as a result.

However, in July it was revealed that the eco-extremists were going to take disruptions up a notch — after having glued themselves to vehicles, trains, and buildings in the capital already — by launching drones into Heathrow’s airspace, only postponing the plans after criticism from police and politicians of the dangers to life such action posed.

In new plans revealed by the news website, “toy” drones weighing less than 7kg would be flown no higher than six feet off the ground in areas around a three-mile (five km) no-drone zone to ensure “non-violent action”.

Drone pilots would end their “shift” by calling the police in order to get themselves arrested, according to the plans.