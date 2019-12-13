BLOOMBERG:

Months after Botswana controversially lifted a hunting ban on wildlife, hunters have shot dead an elephant that had been collared for research purposes, echoing the 2015 killing of a Zimbabwean lion named Cecil by an American dentist.

Like Cecil, the elephant in Botswana had been collared, in this case by researchers from the non-governmental organization Elephants Without Borders. The animal was killed last month by a hunting party that included a professional hunter and a Department of Wildlife and National Parks official. Four other elephants without collars were also shot.

Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi earlier this year lifted a hunting ban that was introduced by his predecessor Ian Khama in 2014. Conflict between humans and wildlife has increased in recent years as elephants are drawn to areas where farmers grow crops and occasionally trample people. Critics said it was a ploy to win rural votes that would harm the country’s $2 billion tourism industry. Botswana has about 130,000 elephants, more than any other nation.

“Killing of collared animals is not permitted,” the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism, said in a statement Thursday. “Appropriate measures shall be taken against transgressors including revocation of their licenses.”