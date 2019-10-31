THE DAILY STAR:

There are fears the deadly Ebola virus could make its way to the Bahamas after officials put the country on high alert.

It comes after the island nation’s health department issued a “high alert” for the virus’s potential arrival in the form of international visitors.

After the Bahamas endured Hurricane Dorian in September, doctors and support workers from abroad have flooded in to assist local teams.

But, this has led the Bahamas Ministry of Health to keep a close watch on the visitors’ travel history, making sure to know whether they have been to places where Ebola is present.