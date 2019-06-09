AMERICAN THINKER

In Congo, the ebola epidemic is back. Axios has a disturbing chart showing a sharp arc upward based on Congolese government data. Total cases have gone to from virtually nothing last August to 2,031 now — and the data suggest that the trend has not peaked. That’s news, because right now, Congolese migrants have begun crossing our unguarded southern border in large numbers. According to the Voice of America: U.S. Border Patrol agents have apprehended more than 150 African immigrants [sic] attempting unauthorized crossings into Texas at the U.S. southern border within the past week, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). On Saturday, agents arrested a group of 37 undocumented immigrants [sic] from Central Africa who had crossed the winding Rio Grande onto U.S. soil, the CBP said in a news release Tuesday. The agency said the immigrants [sic] consisted of family groups, including small children, from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Congo. Last Thursday evening, agents picked up a group of 116 African immigrants [sic] crossing the river in the Del Rio sector, the CBP said in a May 31 news release.

