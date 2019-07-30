FORBES:

Eating a cup of blueberries a day decreases risk of heart disease by up to 15%, even among those already at risk, finds a new study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

These findings add to those from several previous studies showing both heart and brain-health benefits from eating blueberries, along with a variety of other dark-colored berries rich in compounds called flavonoids that give the fruits their color (especially a type called anthocyanins, thought to be potent antioxidants). The findings do, however, have some limitations, which we’ll discuss in a minute.

Researchers were interested in the effects of eating blueberries on Metabolic Syndrome, the condition defined as a composite of risk factors including high blood pressure, high blood sugar, low levels of HDL cholesterol, high levels of triglycerides, and excess body fat around the waist.