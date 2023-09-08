EasyJet removes ‘ALL passengers off flight to Ibiza’ in huge row after pregnant woman was accused by hostess of being ‘abusive’ and was then ejected along with her disabled child and her husband

EasyJet staff removed all passengers off a flight to Ibiza following a huge row involving a heavily-pregnant woman who was allegedly branded ‘abusive’ by an air hostess before she was ejected along with her family.Siobhan Foster claims that herself and her entire family were thrown off the flight from Belfast to the Spanish party island on August 19 after a ‘grumpy’ air hostess allegedly ‘singled her out’ when she asked about overhead lockers.The altercation meant that she and her husband as well as their disabled child were told they would not be flying from Belfast that day – meaning they had to spend £1500 flying from Dublin the next day in order to make her brother’s wedding. EasyJet have since confirmed to MailOnline that although all passengers were made to leave the plane due to the situation, the vast majority were then reboarded and flew on to Ibiza. However, in a lengthy statement on Facebook, Ms Foster claims that other passengers including the wedding party she was with then mutinied in support of her over the stewardess before they were also then booted off.

