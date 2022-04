President Joe Biden was interrupted by the Easter Bunny, at the White House on Monday.

Biden was on the South Lawn of the White House for an Easter egg roll when he wandered off and started talking to people.

As the president started commenting on Afghanistan and Pakistan at an Easter egg event, a costumed staffer rushed up to him and started waving its hands to interrupt him.

Joe Biden quickly interrupted by the Easter Bunny after he starts to comment on #Afghanistan and #Pakistan at the White House #EasterEggRoll 🐰 pic.twitter.com/xLkuyyudDj — Thomas C. Dillon (@craigtdillon) April 18, 2022

Read more at Breitbart