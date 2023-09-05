East Palestine residents tear into ‘reprehensible’ Biden for claiming he’s been too busy to visit after the train derailment

Residents of East Palestine fumed after President Joe Biden said Saturday that he’d been too busy to visit their Ohio town, which was impacted by a toxic train derailment seven months and one day ago. On February 3, a Norfolk Southern freight train slid off the tracks, igniting a huge fire that lasted several days. While federal officials were on the ground immediately, it took 20 days for Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to pay East Palestine a visit, and Biden never scheduled a trip. Trying to show a contrast, former President Donald Trump flew to Ohio the day before Buttigieg’s appearance.

