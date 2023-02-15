ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs.

Something strange is happening beneath our feet. Over the years, seismic studies have detected a number of anomalies happening in the area between the Earth’s core and mantle, which were believed to be the result of processes in the mantle. A new study published on Wednesday in Nature suggests this activity may in fact be related to the Earth’s core.

As the authors explain in the study, the boundary between the Earth’s and mantle represents an interface between the solid silicate mantle and the liquid metallic outer core, and the structure and dynamics in this region are fundamental for understanding heat and material transfer in our planet. Seismic imaging has allowed scientists to discover fine-scale structures at the boundary between the Earth’s core and mantle. These “anomalies” are characterized by differences in velocity and density compared to the surrounding normal mantle or core region.

This study specifically focused on the Earth’s outer core, located about 3000 km below the surface. The region is made up of thick liquid iron alloy, which has a big impact on the habitability of the Earth’s surface and the creation of its magnetic field. Obviously, researchers can’t access the actual core, but can conduct research in similar conditions in a lab––which is what the study’s authors did.

