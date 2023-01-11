Hollywood sucks, America knows it, and according to the preliminary numbers, Tuesday’s NBC telecast of the Golden Globe Awards crashed to an all-time low.

Just how much has Woke McCarthyism destroyed award shows by perverting them into pompous lectures?

This year reports Programming Insider, only 5.36 million total viewers tuned in. For comparison, on that same Tuesday night, over at CBS, two out of three of its procedural dramas beat the once-mighty Globes. At 8 p.m., the FBI drew 6.43 million viewers. At 10 p.m., FBI: Most Wanted attracted 5.92 million.

More from Forbes:

At its height, The Golden Globe Awards on NBC, which signal the unofficial start of the awards season, attracted as many as 26.8 million viewers (in 2004, according to Nielsen Media Research). Of course, there were no streaming services or as many cable networks at the time. Translation: less competition. So, virtually every network series, awards shows included, have seem the traditional ratings dwindle over the years. But the long-awaited return of The Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday after a one year absence fell below expectations.

I would just like to interrupt here to point out that in 2020 when there were just as many streaming services and cable networks as there are today, the Golden Globes attracted 18.33 million total viewers.

