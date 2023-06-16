A federal judge scheduled E. Jean Carroll’s second defamation trial against former President Donald Trump for January 2024, just days before Republican primary voters will begin the presidential nomination process.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan set Carroll’s civil trial against Trump for January 15, 2024, in a brief scheduling order.

The scheduling comes days after Kaplan allowed Carroll to amend her second defamation lawsuit against Trump to seek up to $10 million in damages.

Last month, a nine-member jury found Trump liable for sexual battery and defaming Carroll and granted her an award of $5 million in damages. The jury awarded Carroll $2 million in damages for the sexual battery claim and $3 million for defamation.

Carroll’s second lawsuit stems from comments Trump made in 2019 regarding her accusations of rape. Kaplan allowed Carroll to amend her lawsuit to include Trump’s comments at a recent CNN town hall, where he insisted he had “no idea who this woman is” and that her allegations are a “fake” and a “made-up story.”

