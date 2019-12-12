NEW YORK POST:

Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev wants his death sentence overturned, claiming he didn’t receive a fair trial.

A federal court of appeals in Boston on Thursday heard from Tsarnaev’s lawyers, who claim their client couldn’t have received an impartial trial in a city still reeling from the 2013 attack, which killed three people and injured more than 260.

“This case should not have been tried in Boston,” the lawyers wrote in their legal brief.

“Tsarnaev admitted heinous crimes, but even so —perhaps especially so — this trial demanded scrupulous adherence to the requirements of the Constitution and federal law. Again and again this trial fell short.”

Tsarnaev, now 26 and in custody at a supermax prison in Colorado, was not at the hearing, which included opening arguments for each side.