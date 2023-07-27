Dylan Mulvaney Charging $40k in Speaking Fees on ‘Female Empowerment’

Breitbart

Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender TikTok influencer, will be embarking on a college speaking tour soon and will be charging up to $40k in fees to talk on subjects like “female empowerment.” Mulvaney announced the upcoming speaking tour in an Instagram story last weekend that encouraged college students to book speaking engagements through the agency Crista Spadafore. “University and College friends! I am booking speaking opportunities for the upcoming 23/24 school year and would love to come visit,” announced Mulvaney. Crista Spadafore confirmed to the New Guard that Mulvaney will be charging $40,000 in speaking fees. When speaking at the University of Pittsburgh earlier this year, Mulvaney charged $26,250 to speak. Mulvaney’s booking page with CAA says that the TikTok influencer can speak on a variety of topics, including “women’s empowerment”

