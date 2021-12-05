NEW YORK POST:

A Columbia University grad student stabbed to death in Morningside Park desperately cried out for help before collapsing, part of a horrifying random attack caught on video, according to new court papers.

“Help, I have been stabbed!” 30-year-old Davide Giri exclaimed as he stumbled off after being fatally knifed in the gut, a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan Criminal Court revealed.

Chilling surveillance video shows Giri, who was from Italy, being approached from behind and stabbed in the Upper Manhattan park near Columbia’s campus shortly before 11 p.m. during a 20-minute rampage that also wounded another Italian man, the document says.

The injured victim had just arrived in the city as a “visiting scholar” at Columbia, the school said.

