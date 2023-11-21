Dutch Populist Thierry Baudet Hospitalised After Glass Bottle Attack

Dutch far-right leader Thierry Baudet attacked with bottle 2 days before election, taken to hospital pic.twitter.com/gY5ediw7Fg — BNO News (@BNONews) November 20, 2023

Forum for Democracy (FvD) party leader Thierry Baudet was hospitalised on Monday evening after he was hit in the head with a glass beer bottle in a cafe in Groningen.

Baudet, who was holding an election meeting with members of his party, was attacked for the second time in a month, as a man approached him and smashed a glass bottle against the side of his head, public broadcaster NOS reports.

On social media, the FvD party reported that Baudet was taken to a hospital in Groningen, saying: “A trauma surgeon has just treated Thierry Baudet. He was hit on the back of the head with a beer bottle and was also hit on the edge of his temple just next to his eye.”

The party went on to say that a security guard also suffered facial injuries during the attack, which also prompted the cancellation of another campaign event in Zwolle on Monday evening.

Politicians from across the political spectrum condemned the violence against the populist party leader, who has served as a member of the Dutch House of Representatives since 2017.

Prime Minister Rutte described the attack as “totally unacceptable”, adding: “I said it before and repeat it firmly now: stay away from politicians. Always.”

