Dutch police have arrested two men this week on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack during the December holiday season using explosive vests and car bombs.

Police arrested the two men, aged 20 and 34, in the town of Zoetermeer on Monday with the Public Prosecution Service stating that the suspects are part of the radical Islamic scene in the Netherlands and were actively looking for instructions to make explosives, broadcaster BNR reports.

Ferry van Veghel of the Public Prosecution Service said that one of the suspects is from the Netherlands, while the other is a migrant from Iran. Mr van Veghel noted: “These people were looking for methods to learn how to make and use bombs.”

Investigators say no explosive materials or firearms were found during the arrest of the two men, but police did uncover a hidden compartment in the ceiling of the home of one of the men which contained a dagger, an axe, and a mobile phone with several SIM cards.