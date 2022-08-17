Over 100 people have been arrested by police in relation to demonstrations resisting EU green agenda plans that will see Dutch farmers lose their livelihoods.

Police in the Netherlands have reportedly arrested over 100 people in relation to protests against EU green agenda measures which will see up to 30 per cent of livestock farms in the country forced to close.

While described by the Dutch government as being part of an “unavoidable transition” towards Great Reset-style reforms mandated by bigwigs in Brussels, farmers in the country have been actively resisting the changes, blocking motorways and food distribution centres in the hopes of bringing authorities to heel.

According to a report by NOS News, police have responded to the demonstrations by cracking down on protesters, with over 100 people being arrested in relation to the anti-green agenda demonstrations in recent weeks, with hundreds more being handed fines for actions resisting the measures.

Perhaps more interestingly, the national broadcaster reported that around one-quarter of such arrests did not occur during the period when alleged offences supposedly took place, but after the events, with police taking the time to track down individual protesters, a number of whom end up being remanded in police custody for considerable periods of time.

