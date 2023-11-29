Dutch Election Sensation: Who Could be in Right-Wing Wilders Coalition?

Europe could be on the verge of getting a new right-wing populist-led government in the Netherlands, but forming a governing coalition is set to be a mammoth task. Here are the key players.

Veteran populist Geert Wilders, who has lived under constant police guard for decades because of the threat to his life by radical Islamists, now leads the largest party in the Netherlands but — typically for European politics — doesn’t have enough seats to govern alone. While the leaders of several other parties said in the run-up to the vote they wouldn’t cooperate with the anti-Islamification campaigner those remarks were made with an eye on getting as many votes for themselves as possible, and as Wilders himself said in the wake of the shock results, the time for finding difference is now over.

There are several possible outcomes now ahead of the country, long thought of as one of Europe’s most liberal, which has now experienced a significant shift to the right in the wake of over a decade of globalist government under Prime Minister Mark Rutte. At first glance, a right-wing coalition featuring Wilders in some capacity may seem most obvious, but a left-centrist power grab is technically feasible, particularly if things drag on. A minority right-wing government supported on a supply-and-demand basis is also possible, if not ideal, and a stalemate could even be resolved with another election.

