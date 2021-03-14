Breitbart:

Former EPA Administrator AAndrew Wheeler told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview…

You know, at the end of the day, during the Trump administration, we were reducing our CO2 emissions faster than any of our European allies.”

“Under the Trump administration, air pollution went down seven percent. Water, the cleanest levels ever. More Superfund sites cleaned up in a generation. We actually, on the enforcement side, imposed twice as much in civil and criminal penalties as the Obama-Biden administration did in their first four years.”

The former EPA administrator detailed one scenario, alleging that a reporter for the New York Times told his press secretary that they would “never write a positive news story” about Trump’s EPA.

Wheeler, who served as the EPA administrator during the final years of Trump’s presidency, listed some of the progress the Trump EPA made during the previous administration and warned Biden’s decision to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord will have a negative impact on the American consumer, taxpayer, and worker while allowing China to “get off without doing anything on climate.

“It’s going to hurt the American consumer as well as the American taxpayer,” he said of the Paris Climate Accord during an on-camera interview at the Conservative Political Action Conference’s (CPAC) annual gathering, which took place in Orlando, Florida.

“You know, at the end of the day, during the Trump administration, we were reducing our CO2 emissions faster than any of our European allies. We don’t have to join the Paris Climate Accord, but by joining it, it allows China to get off without doing anything on climate and it requires us to pay a lot of money to other countries that, quite frankly, aren’t meeting their own obligations,” he said, pointing to France and Germany specifically.

“But we always meet our obligations, so it hurts us, and there’s no real benefit because we were already reducing our CO2 emissions faster than any other Western economy,” he said.

The progress, he continued, is lost on most because the establishment media did not cover the Trump administration’s progress on those fronts. The former EPA administrator detailed one scenario, alleging that a reporter for the New York Times told his press secretary that they would “never write a positive news story” about Trump’s EPA.