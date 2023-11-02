Durbin Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) said Thursday on CNN’s “New Central” that there needed to be a ceasefire in Gaza until those who have been kidnapped are released.

Anchor Poppy Harlow said, “Two years ago, 2021, during an escalation of violence between Israel and Gaza, you called for a ceasefire, and you said you, ‘couldn’t disagree more with Netanyahu’s policies when it came to the treatment of Palestinians.’ Is a ceasefire needed now?”

Durbin said, “I think it is. At least under the context of both sides agreeing. For example, the release of those who have been kidnapped should be part of this immediate release. That should be the beginning of it. An effort should be made to engage in conversation between the Israelis and the Palestinians. Let’s face it, this is going on for decades. Whenever the rationale from the beginning, it has now reached an intolerable level. We need to have a resolution in the Middle East that gives some promise for the future.”

