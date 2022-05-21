NY Post

Two suspects stabbed, slashed and punched a Bronx driver during a brutal caught-on-video robbery released by cops late Thursday. The 25-year-old victim was inside his black BMW sedan on East 167th Street near Union Avenue in Foxhurst minutes before 8 p.m. May 7 when the pair approached him, police said. One of the men climbed into the victim’s car through the front passenger door, while the other got into the backseat on the driver’s side, cops said. The first suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s property – prompting him to get out of his car and attempt to flee for safety, police said.

