The Colorado dentist accused of slowly poisoning his wife to death was on the brink of professional and personal ruin caused by bad investments in worthless cryptocurrencies, DailyMail.com has learned.

Jim Craig, 45, is charged with first degree murder for allegedly poisoning wife Angela, 43, mother to his six children, by putting potassium cyanide into her protein smoothies.

Now, DailyMail.com can reveal that Craig’s carefully curated life was nothing more than an elaborate façade on the cusp of implosion.

Not only was the ‘doting’ husband and father allegedly plotting to start a new life with his mistress, he was mired in more than $2million of personal debt while his ‘successful’ dental practice was hemorrhaging money to the tune of roughly $120,000 a month.

Craig filed for both personal and professional bankruptcy in 2020. His personal case wrapped up last July.

