The question of the day is whether the Muslim congresswoman Omar and Tlaib, have dual loyalties.

Now listen to what I’m saying. They are accusing those who support the only democracy in the Middle East Israel of having dual loyalties as though we’re supposed to have loyalty to what? Jordan, Syria, Iraq, Muslim fundamentalist nations. Are you joking?



So listen to how sick this is. For two years we’re told the Trump has dual loyalties. Listen to the new smear campaign of the Democrats. Trump has a loyalty to Russia and Putin. Isn’t that the party line of the Democrat Party?



Now Jews who support Israel, congresspeople who support Israel have dual loyalties.



Isn’t it very clever that a woman who wears traditional throwback dress and espouses overt anti-Americanism anti-Semitism anti-democracyism on a daily basis. Every time she speaks the poison pours out of her mouth and she accuses everyone else of dual loyalty. And the American people are so gullible, so fat, so drugged, so drunk, they don’t even know that the enemy within has entered the halls of Congress.



Now again, go back to the point that I’m making. Dual loyalties. Does she have dual loyalties? It seems to me she must, since she has such contempt for America and for those who support Israel, isn’t that a sort of dual loyalty? So who was she loyal to? Who is Omar and Tlaib the other one, the other doll who’s going to bring impeachment against Trump? You hear this. Her own party knew it was a loser to bring an impeachment against Trump. They know would it backfire on them.



These are stupid women. These are not even smart Muslim fanatics. These are stupid Muslim fanatics. If they were smart, they would work stealthily in the night to undermine the nation.



We ought to thank God that they have low IQs. So you, the average American can actually see what dual loyalty is.



Now all of us have heard about the dual loyalty accusation against congresspeople who support Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East and against Jews who support Israel. It’s an old canard. The issue of dual loyalty, which I’ll discuss in a minute, but don’t miss the bigger picture of what I said today on the show, which is why this show stands out, I must tell you, in many ways. I told you I’m the thought leader in talk radio. Tell me anyone who could top what I’m about to repeat to you again. The Democrats have said for two straight years that Trump has dual loyalty. He’s loyal to Putin and Russia. Isn’t that the party line and Pelosi’s party? Of course it is. Russia, Russia, Russia, dual loyalty.



Now anyone who supports Israel has dual loyalty. So I put two and two together. And who was this coming from? It’s coming from CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood through the sisterhood that they planted into Congress in my opinion.



Now, where did this challenge of dual loyalty first originate? During the English Reformation. It goes back to that, by the way, many important Scottish and English figures, Thomas Moore, Mary Queen of Scots, Edmund Campion, were actually tried and executed for their alleged double loyalty through the pope and infidelity to the crown. Did you know that? And then Jews of the Jewish diaspora have been accused of dual loyalty by the Romans. See Nancy, your Roman roots are showing. Jews and the Jewish diaspora have been accused of dual loyalty first by the Romans in the first century, by the French during the Dreyfus Affair in the late 19th century, in Stalin era in the Soviet Union in the 20th century. And of course now with a Democratic Congress where radical Muslims have been planted into the halls of Congress.



During the third republic in 19th century, France, citizens were divided between clericals and anti-clericals because of long lasting loyalty related conflicts between the French secularists government and The Holy See.



What happened during World War II? A number of United States citizens of German, Japanese and Italian ancestry, including some even born in the US were confined to internment camps. Now, you know, the Japanese were put in internment camps. We all heard about that. We all had to get on our hands and knees and apologize for that one. But you never heard the Italians complaining when their fishing boats were seized, as was Joe Dimaggio’s father’s crab fishing boat right here on Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco. They went on with their lives.

They didn’t get crybaby in Congress and demand a reparation. They understood why the boats were seized. They understood it very well. And so did the Germans who were interned here against their will.



What happened next? 1991, Gulf War, 2003 US invasion of Iraq. Accusations against Jewish neoconservatives who were vocal proponents of war against Iraq, who sought to undermine Arab nations hostile to Israel. They were attacked as having dual loyalty and called ‘Israel Firsters’.



There are many other examples of dual loyalty issues. During the Cold War there were alleged communist sympathizers, clearly so, which resulted in various government officials, celebrities, and other citizens being pointed out as having dual loyalty, which they did according to later published secret documents called the Venona papers.



Dual loyalty continues to be a concern in this nation, mainly amongst those of us who see dual loyalty amongst the illegal immigrants pouring over the border. Now they certainly have a dual loyalty, don’t they? Why is it they wave Mexican flags at boxing matches. Have you ever heard of anything like that? Try waving an American flag at a boxing match in Mexico and see what happens to you. There’s an example of real dual loyalty.



How about the Hindu minority in Muslim majority Bangladesh? Hindu minority in Muslim majority Bangladesh, they have been accused of dual loyalty to neighboring India by the radical Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

There are other examples of dual loyalty, but now its ugly face has reared once again this time in the halls of Congress where a Muslim congresswoman named Omar who I call ‘Omar The Terrible’, is the center of a vote going on right now in Congress that has been watered down where she is not even named even though she was the one who set this all off.



To show you how far this country has fallen on the Left, they will even protect an overt, overt, overt, what is she? What is Omar? She’s an overt what?



Virtually everything she says is out of the Muslim Brotherhood playbook, right out of CAIR’s talking points, and yet she’s sitting in Congress?



All of us plainly can see and hear what she is, how she is. She’s so dumb that she actually shows her prejudice against Jews, against America and against the president. That means against 50% of American people.



How anyone in this nation with any IQ could ever vote for a democrat. I didn’t say I love Trump. I didn’t say vote for Trump, but I said, how could you support the Democrat Party, which is now bending over backwards to mask and camouflage this naked bigotry that has emerged in their party? Do we have the soundbite of Omar’s original accusation of dual loyalty? Please play it now for the listeners of the great Savage Nation.



Omar:

I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is okay for people to push for allegiance to a foreign country. I want to ask why is it okay for me to talk about the influence of the NRA or fossil fuel industries or big Pharma and not talk about a powerful lobbying that is influencing policy?



Thank you, Minnesota, for giving us the most Nazi like bigot we’ve ever seen. Look at Minnesota, went from Scandinavian settlers to Somali settlers. Isn’t diversity great? Isn’t it just great that Obama made sure that the whitest places in America became as Muslim as they could, as fast as they could? And you still don’t know why. You laughed all the way to the Netflix Bank. Now again, I don’t want to lose the main point I made today.



You’ve all heard this about Omar, they’re voting on it right now without her name. Nancy stripped her name out of the anti-Semitism, anti-hate bill that’s being passed, which is of no value whatsoever. They’re trying to smear white people by the way. They’re trying to turn it around on white people who are simply Christians and support the Bible in America and the Constitution. That’s what Pelosi specializes in – Deny, deny, deny, delay, delay, delay, smear, smear, smear. The tactics of the radical Stalinist Left.



So what did I say to you today? This issue of dual loyalty. Who was at first applied to?



It was first applied by Pelosi and company. Maxine waters, that big mouth foaming maniac and the others who have accused Trump of loyalty to Russia. That means dual loyalty.



Now those who support the only democracy in the Middle East, in Congress or amongst the American population or even amongst AIPAC are now suddenly pointed out as having dual loyalty.



This is the new Democrat Party, I would say they are McCarthy like, but that would be a disgrace to the name of McCarthy because he was the furthest thing from a fascist you could ever imagine. He was a war hero, a real tail gunner in World War II. And in fact, the democrats of that time smeared him for saying the truths about the communists who had infiltrated Hollywood, the media, and of course Congress itself. He was broken by Congress, smeared by the very same forces that are trying to smear Trump as having dual loyalty to Russia.



The very same tactic that they applied to McCarthy, they’re applying to Trump. That means to you as well. The voter of Trump, voter for Trump. And of course they destroyed McCarthy. No one could take that much hatred. And then lo and behold, many years later in the 1990s, a book came out called Venona Papers, V- E – N – O – N – A. Look it up. These were secret transmissions of the KGB that were released after the wall fell and they confirm by name. They named the names of all those with true dual loyalty. In fact, they were spies and working for Russia in Hollywood, of screenwriters, actors, directors in the media, in universities, and of course, in government itself.

