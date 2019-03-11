NEWSMAX – MICHAEL SAVAGE

Do Muslim congresswomen Omar and Tlaib have dual loyalties?

They are accusing those who support Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East, of having dual loyalties as though we’re supposed to have loyalty to what? Jordan, Syria, Iraq, Muslim fundamentalist nations?

Does Omar have dual loyalties? It seems to me she must, since she has such contempt for America and for those who support Israel, isn’t that a sort of dual loyalty? So who is she loyal to?

Pelosi and the Democrats even stripped Omar’s name out of the anti-Semitism resolution which was revamped as the anti-hate resolution the House passed yesterday afternoon.

Isn’t it very clever that a woman who wears traditional throwback dress and espouses overt anti-Americanism, anti-Semitism, anti-democracyism on a daily basis, accuses everyone else of dual loyalty. And the American people are so gullible that they don’t even know that the enemy within has entered the halls of Congress.

For two years we were told Trump has dual loyalties, saying that Trump has a loyalty to Russia and Putin. Isn’t that the party line of the Democratic Party?