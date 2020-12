MistressofKungFu channel:

Drunken Monkey demonstration …

Hsiao Hou (Siu Hau), in Kung Fu Genius demonstrates the Drunken Monkey style. Hsiao Hou has what I consider the best monkey style to date on film in his other movie Mad Monkey Kung Fu. He also fights with a hoop in these cool clips. The movements are always very clean and precise, the other guy just looks sloppy compared to him. See my channel for other Monkey video clips with Hsiao Hou.

More at MistressofKungFu channel