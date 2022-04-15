The Dallas Morning News

Drunken-driving suspect crashes into jets, fuel truck at Dallas Love Field, police say

The driver was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital ‘due to his level of intoxication,’ police said.

A 21-year-old man was arrested early Saturday after police said he crashed into two private jets and a fuel truck at Dallas Love Field while drunk. Jaime Alexander Salazar faces charges of driving while intoxicated and damaging or destroying critical infrastructure. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney. Officers responded about 3 a.m. to reports of a crash in the 8000 block of Lemmon Avenue, where they found a man had driven through a gate on the east side of the airport and into a space reserved for private hangars. According to police, Salazar hit two jets on the wing and the front bumper of a fuel truck, causing minor damage. He was arrested and taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital “due to his level of intoxication,” police said. Salazar was being held in the Dallas County jail, and his bail had not been set Saturday night.

