FOX NEWS:

Couldn’t he have reached for an air sickness bag?

A drunk guy THREW UP in this poor girls hair 🤮 pic.twitter.com/wvaysFCKwg October 8, 2019

A woman on a Spirit Airlines flight from Chicago to Baltimore got more than she bargained for Tuesday when a reportedly drunk passenger vomited in her hair.

According to a Twitter thread relaying the incident by fellow passenger Cassidy Smith, the man vomited into the woman’s hair soon after boarding. The woman and man reportedly have no relation.

In footage shot by Smith, flight attendants can be seen tending to the female passenger. Smith added that the woman was forced to wash her hair in a bathroom sink.