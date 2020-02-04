NY POST

A drunk British mom abandoned her 7-year-old daughter on a flight to try to have sex with a stranger who let her drink his duty-free vodka, according to a report. Louise Whyte, 38, left her “distressed” daughter alone on the jet to Turkey to instead sit with a man who had bought her drinks while they waited to board, the court heard, according to the Manchester Evening News. She then drank around two-thirds of his 70cl bottle of vodka — a hair smaller than the fifth-of-a-gallon bottles sold in the states — and started trying to kiss and grope him, as he flew with his own 11-year-old son, the hearing was told Monday of last May’s flight.

