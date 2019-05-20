NEW YORK POST:

A drunken woman was caught in shocking video going on a foul-mouthed, racist tirade against “foreigners” at 39,000 feet before a flight attendant — a former TV presenter — calmed her down.

The unnamed Ukrainian woman went on the rant after downing a bottle of whisky she had bought at a duty free shop in Barcelona before boarding the flight to Kiev, according to the UK’s Sun.

Among the fellow passengers she targeted was a Chinese man who had to move seats to escape her wrath — as she also hit people who tried to calm her on the packed flight.

“It was terrifying, nasty and scary,” one female passenger said.