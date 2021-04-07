Fox News:

Seattle parents told Fox News’ Lawrence Jones that they are outraged and concerned as their children are starting to return to school for in-person learning this month while Seattle Public Schools grapples with the presence of homeless encampments on the campuses of two schools.

Jones, who visited Seattle recently, noted on “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday that two Seattle schools, Edmond S Meany Middle School and Broadview Thomson K-8, are inundated with homeless encampments. Students are set to return following a year of remote classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fox Nation host pointed out that he witnessed drugs and needles “everywhere.”

“You would think government has a responsibility to keep folks safe [and] would get them out of the area and put them in a safe area where they’re not around kids,” Jones said on “Fox & Friends.”

“Parents have just had enough,” Jones added.

“I would like to see more leadership on the part of the city and I do have a teenager. He’s just really distressed about the situation,” one Seattle parent told Jones.

The Fox News analyst pointed out that parents have been calling on the school district to remove the encampments for months, but have had no success. He noted that officials with the school district have said they are trying to resolve the issue, but cannot guarantee homeless people won’t be around when students start showing up for classes.

Parents are outraged that the district has not yet resolved what they describe as “a dangerous problem” by the time students are expected to return to the classroom, KOMO News reported, noting that they have called on school officials to immediately remove the homeless encampments to ensure the safety of their children.

