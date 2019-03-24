THE GUARDIAN

A Russian tourist attempting to smuggle a drugged orangutan out of Indonesia in his suitcase to bring home and keep as a pet has been arrested in Bali, police said on Saturday. Andrei Zhestkov was detained in Denpasar airport late on Friday while passing through a security screening before a planned flight back to Russia. Suspicious officers stopped him and opened his luggage to find a two-year-old male orangutan sleeping inside a rattan basket. “We believe the orangutan was fed allergy pills which caused him to sleep. We found the pills inside the suitcase,” Bali conservation agency official I Ketut Catur Marbawa said.

READ MORE AT THE GUARDIAN