Joe Biden appeared erratic and on edge during a speech on Tuesday, first acting subdued before becoming agitated and high-energy, all while hardly blinking the entire time.

The White House released a heavily edited version of Biden’s bizarre performance at the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives Conference, prompting the internet to buzz over the cause of Biden’s strange mannerisms, with some speculating he was a deep fake while others concluded he was simply hopped up on drugs.

You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-cop.

You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-democracy.

You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-American.pic.twitter.com/DCHprpK9Sx — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 26, 2022