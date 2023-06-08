Years before you heard it anywhere else, Savage advocated to drug test all politicians. Drug tests are required to serve fast food, drive a truck, and play baseball, but not for the politicians that will shape our nation for years to come? Hear this classic broadcast featuring top-notch calls from August 8, 2007.

