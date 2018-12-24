THE SUN:

NOTORIOUS drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman burst into tears in the courtroom after his twin daughters made a surprise appearance during his trial.

The 61-year-old sobbed in front of the jury when his wife Emma Coronel Aispuro, 29, and the seven-year-olds showed up to the New York Courthouse.

His daughters waved and blew kisses to their dad as his trial concluded its sixth week on an emotional note.

El Chapo has pleaded not guilty to a string of 17 charges including drug trafficking, conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering.

His lawyer Eduardo Balarezo told The Daily Record: “He was visibly crying, eyes bright red and dabbing at his eyes.

“This is the first time he’d seen his two girls since August.”