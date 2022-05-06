NY Post

Accused Colombian drug lord Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, dubbed “the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world,” was extradited to the US to face federal charges for allegedly running a ruthless and violent international cocaine peddling operation, prosecutors said Thursday. Úsuga David, 50, also known as Otoniel, the suspected leader of Colombia’s feared Clan del Golfo, faces cocaine trafficking and weapons charges, according to the US Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn. “Murder was meaningless and violence the ulitmate currency” for the accused drug kingpin, US Attorney Breon Peace said as she announced charges against Úsuga David at a press conference. “He earned enormous profits measured in billions, not millions. He oversaw an army of henchmen who murdered, kidnapped and tortured victims, including Colombia law enforcement and military personnel,” Peace told reporters.

