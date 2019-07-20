Breitbart:

Diverting border security resources to address the “humanitarian need” of migrants is leading to record-high levels of illicit drug smuggling across the U.S.-Mexico border, said James W. Carroll, director of the U.S. Office of Drug Control Policy, in a Thursday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Carroll said, “I couldn’t tell you how bad this is. Seizures are down, and it’s not because there are less drugs coming in. It’s because their attention has to be diverted because of the humanitarian need, but what that means is more drugs are coming in than ever before.”

“Border patrol, their job is to protect us,” added Carroll. “That’s what they want to do, and they can’t do it because of what’s happening — because of the broken immigration system. We’re encouraging these people to come. Alex, you understand this; you’ve studied this issue. More people need to understand it. We’ve offered to bring members of Congress down there, and they didn’t show.”