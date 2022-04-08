NEW YORK POST:

Dramatic drone footage captured a lone Ukrainian tank ambushing an entire column of Russian armored vehicles in the outskirts of Kyiv — destroying several of them and forcing others to retreat.

The vintage T-64 main battle tank is seen taking cover behind a building and firing at the enemy targets on a road in Nova Basan, less than 50 miles west of the capital city, the Independent reported.

As the Russian BTR-82 armored personnel carriers rumble by, the Ukrainian tank unleashes a barrage, the drone footage posted on the social media platform Telegram shows.

The first shot misses, but the next one strikes a vehicle, which explodes in a fireball.

