Drone footage shows hundreds of migrants crossing Rio Grande and crawling through wire at the southern border

NEW VIDEO: BP Agents in Eagle Pass, TX were hammered with massive groups of hundreds of migrants illegally crossing in multiple locations as the border surge shows no signs of slowing down. One agent says, “the TCOs (Transnational Criminal Orgs) know what they’re doing” @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/bPG20OG7Jr — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) December 13, 2023

Startling drone footage shows hundreds of migrants crossing the Rio Grande and crawling through barbed wire at the United States border in Eagle Pass, Texas.Video posted online shows hundreds of migrants neatly organized in lines behind a chain-linked fence as they wait to be processed by border officials.It also shows several wading through the river before coming ashore on the US border with Mexico and squeezing through the barbed-wire linked fence.In some cases, the migrants could be seen making camp on the shores as they try to dry their clothes before meeting with border guards.Once the migrants get past the gate, they are bussed to a local processing center, which are already overfilled with more than four dozen people being held at the Eagle Pass facilities, NewsNation reports.

