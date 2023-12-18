Driver who struck Biden’s Delaware motorcade charged with DUI

The driver who plowed into President Biden’s motorcade as he left his campaign headquarters in Delaware Sunday night was charged with driving while under the influence, authorities announced Monday.James Cooper, 46, of Wilmington, was taken into custody after his silver sedan smashed into an SUV blocking an intersection, Wilmington police said.Cooper was also charged with inattentive driving in addition to the DUI.Officials said the crash did not appear to be intentional, with Cooper likely unaware that it was Biden’s motorcade that he had struck, CNN reported.Cooper has since been released from custody and given a summons to appear in court at a later date.A representative for Cooper was not immediately available for comment.

