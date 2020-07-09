New York Post:

A man accused of fleeing after mowing down two protesters with his Jaguar in Seattle — killing a 24-year-old veterinary clinic worker — has been hit with three felony charges, including vehicular homicide.

Dawit Kelete, 27, was charged by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and reckless driving.

He drove around vehicles that were parked on Interstate 5 to protect people during Black Lives Matter demonstrations Saturday before he struck Summer Taylor and Diaz Love.

Taylor, the veterinary clinic staffer, died Saturday night and Love, 32, of Portland, Oregon, was hospitalized in serious condition with multiple leg and arm fractures and internal injuries, officials said.

Some background on the driver, 27-year-old Dawit Kelete who was born in Eritrea

