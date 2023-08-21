Driver plows into at least 7 pedestrians at NYC crosswalk in bloody hit-and-run

A vehicle plowed through seven pedestrians at a Midtown Manhattan crosswalk late Sunday, leaving at least one critically injured, according to police and law enforcement sources. The driver of a Honda Accord hit the seven victims around 11:55 p.m. at West 36th Street and 6th Avenue and kept driving to the Queens-Midtown Tunnel, sources said. Five pedestrians were rushed to Bellevue Hospital, with at least one person in critical condition, sources said.

Another victim in stable condition was taken to a different hospital. One victim refused medical attention, sources said. A 29-year-old female person of interest was later taken into custody after she was involved in a three-car crash on the Long Island Expressway at the Clearview Expressway in Queens, sources said.

